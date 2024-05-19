(Bloomberg) -- The UK government said the growing alliance between Russia and China is a threat to Western nations, as it urged European countries to boost lethal aid to Ukraine.

“That is a direct threat to our way of life,” Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in an interview on Sky’s “Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips,” discussing growing Russian and Chinese influence around the world.

“If we cherish our freedom and cherish our democracy, we have to be concerned that they’re linking together,” he added.

The comments followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent trip to China, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to intensify cooperation against US “containment” of their countries and they warned of growing nuclear tensions with the West.

Relations between Britain and both China and Russia, which were already fragile, have deteriorated further in recent months amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and clashes over spying, sabotage and intimidation.

The UK expelled a top Russian envoy and imposed new restrictions on the country’s diplomats earlier this month in retaliation for what it described as a coordinated espionage campaign. Russia then expelled the UK’s defense attache.

Discussing the war in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is rushing to shore up defenses amid a renewed Russian offensive in the north-east, Shapps said other European countries needed to give more in aid.

“We are in an existential battle about the way that we run the world order,” he said. “We have to stand up to that.”

