(Bloomberg) -- UK mortgage rates are set to stay close to 5% for the next five years as the era of low interest rates comes to an abrupt end.

Home loan rates will rise steadily before peaking in the second half of 2024, according to the latest forecasts for the UK’s economy. The Office for Budget Responsibility said Thursday that mortgage rates will then stay above 4.5% through the first quarter of 2028.

Key UK mortgage rates have remained above 6% since a market rout was triggered after the government of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a series of unfunded tax cuts. Borrowing costs are soaring along with expectations that the Bank of England will keep raising interest rates in response to spiraling inflation that topped 11% last month, a 41-year high.

The forecasts are a fresh blow for British homeowners who are already dealing with the threat of a plunge in house prices in 2023. The OBR said it expected house prices to fall 9% over the next two years through the third quarter of 2024, before returning to growth.

The gloomy predictions came on the same day UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a package of tax hikes and spending cuts. Among the changes was a pledge to undo Truss’s cuts to property taxes, which will now end on March 31, 2025.

“The reversal will make it increasingly difficult for prospective first-time buyers to get on the housing ladder in the coming years, particularly in London and the South East which accounts for the majority of tax duty receipts,” said Richard Donnell, executive director at property portal Zoopla.

