(Bloomberg) -- The UK has seen “no indications” of any new Covid-19 variants of concern emerging from China, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Tuesday.

Britain will start testing some arrivals by air from China on Jan. 5 due to “a lack of comprehensive health information shared by China,” Blain told reporters in London. The new plans – first announced on Dec. 30 — mean that in addition, passengers won’t be allowed to board UK-bound planes in mainland China without providing evidence of a negative Covid test. Hong Kong for now is exempt from the restrictions, Blain said.

