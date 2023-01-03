33m ago
UK Sees No Sign of New Covid Variants of Concern From China
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK has seen “no indications” of any new Covid-19 variants of concern emerging from China, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Tuesday.
Britain will start testing some arrivals by air from China on Jan. 5 due to “a lack of comprehensive health information shared by China,” Blain told reporters in London. The new plans – first announced on Dec. 30 — mean that in addition, passengers won’t be allowed to board UK-bound planes in mainland China without providing evidence of a negative Covid test. Hong Kong for now is exempt from the restrictions, Blain said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:35
Discount airlines may keep ticket prices down in 2023: Expert
-
9:17
These are the stocks that kept investors up at night in 2022
-
6:23
How to take stock of your subscriptions
-
4:05
Bankruptcy: Experts explain how to rebuild credit
-
4:15
How generation Z should prepare their finances for 2023
-
5:10
How to pay down debt quickly according to the experts