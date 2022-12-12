(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government warned Britons to brace for “significant disruption” in the country’s health service as nurses and ambulance staff prepare to go on strike in the run-up to Christmas.

Some 600 members of Britain’s three branches of the armed forces are being trained to drive ambulances, with another 150 being prepared to provide logistical support, according to a person familiar with the matter. The military has also been asked to step in to cover for border guards.

“There will be significant disruption to the service the NHS is able to provide to the public if strike action goes ahead,” Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Monday, referring to the state-funded National Health Service. “Of course, we are able to mitigate it with some of these measures and other plans will be discussed today, but the public should be prepared for disruption.”

On Monday, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee as ministers sought to soften the blow of escalating industrial action that also includes railway and postal workers, the border force and bus drivers. Sunak’s government faces the biggest wave of industrial strife since the 1980s, with strikes planned for almost every day this month as public sector workers demand pay rises that keep pace with inflation at a 41-year high of more than 11%.

In other strike developments:

Ambulance workers struck a pay deal with the Scottish government, ending the threat of strikes on the service north of the border. The bulk of strike action in the NHS across the rest of the UK is still scheduled to go ahead.

Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer told LBC radio that the pay demands of nurses are “more than can be afforded by the government” but added that it’s incumbent on ministers to negotiate with the unions to avert strikes

The Night Time Industries Association said that bookings are down 30% as a result of the poor weather and transport strikes in what would normally be a busy season of Christmas parties. It estimated the hit to the industry at £2 billion.

The FDA union, which represents public sector managers, said it will hold a strike ballot among members working in the civil service’s so-called fast stream for graduates, some of whom it said are “skipping meals and relying on family just to get by.” An indicative vote showed 81% of members support action, it said.

The Unite union said workers at brewer Greene King will strike for seven days beginning Dec. 21, accusing the company of “playing Scrooge” with a proposed 3% raise.

Delivery companies said customers are suffering delays as a result of knock-on effects from the Royal Mail strike. DPD said it had temporarily suspended next-day deliveries to some postcodes, while Evri blamed the strikes, along with staff shortages, for delays.

Inflation

The government has offered 5% pay rises on average for public-sector workers, and insists inflation-matching increases or above are unaffordable and would risk a spiral of price hikes across the economy. Handing every government worker an 11% rise would cost taxpayers about £28 billion ($34 billion), the government has said.

“Fundamentally, inflation is the enemy that we are all seeking to face,” Blain said. “That is again why we don’t think it’s right to match the union demands for double digit pay rises, which would simply embed inflation for the long term.”

More than 40,000 rail workers are due to hold two 48-hour strikes starting on Tuesday, affecting services across the country in the run-up to Christmas. The disruption to rail transport was made even worse on Monday when freezing temperatures and snow led to widespread service cancellations. Further industrial action is planned from Dec. 24 and early in the New Year.

Unprecedented walkouts by as many as 100,000 nursing staff on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 appear set to go ahead after ministers on Sunday rejected a union offer to suspend industrial action in return for talks over pay. Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s “door remains open” to further talks, but his position on nurses’ pay hasn’t changed, Blain said.

Nurses

The Royal College of Nursing is demanding a pay rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate — currently at 14.2% — to make up for years of wage restraint.

Around 1,000 Border Force officers are due to walk out on eight days from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, threatening delays to immigration and customs checks at Heathrow and Gatwick airports among others, and the port of New Haven in southern England.

Military personnel and civil servants will receive training over the next weeks to support a range of services including Border Force at airports and ports in the event of strike action, the government said in a statement Sunday.

The armed forces will also be deployed to hospital trusts across the country to “familiarize themselves with vehicles” ahead of an ambulance strike involving thousands of workers planned for Dec. 21.

The service, which plans another strike on Dec. 28, will continue to respond to life-threatening incidents.

A second emergency meeting — also led by Dowden — is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Both meetings will involve transport, health, home office and defense ministers.

“The stance the unions have taken will cause disruption for millions of hardworking people over the coming weeks,” Dowden said in a statement. “The government will do all it can to mitigate the impact of this action, but the only way to stop the disruption completely is for union bosses to get back round the table and call off these damaging strikes.”

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat and Kitty Donaldson.

(Updates with number of armed forces personnel in second paragraph, details in bullet points.)

