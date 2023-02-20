UK Sees Warm Start to the Week With Colder Weather to Come

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will be unseasonably warm Monday before temperatures dip over the course of the week.

The country’s mild winter continues, easing the energy crunch and pushing down power prices. Yet the heating season is not yet over, and cooler conditions are forecast for the final weeks of the period.

Temperatures in London are expected to be 3.6C above average on Monday, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies. By Saturday, they’ll be 2.3C below the seasonal norm as a colder spell sweeps northwestern Europe.

