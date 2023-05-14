You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
44m ago
UK Senior Doctors Open Strike Ballot, Piling Pressure on Sunak
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Senior doctors in England began voting on strike action over pay, piling pressure on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resolve a series of damaging disputes in the National Health Service.
The pay of consultants has decreased by some 35% since 2009, the British Medical Association said Monday in an emailed statement. It said that until the weekend it had ”remained hopeful that we would secure a pay offer that went some way toward making up for the decline” but that ministers had failed to deliver. As a result, it will ballot consultants through June 27, recommending that members vote to walk out.
The possibility of fresh industrial action threatens to undermine Sunak’s promise to shorten waiting lists for the National Health Service, adding to existing walkouts by nurses and junior doctors.
After rejecting a 5% pay offer that was accepted by other NHS unions, the Royal College of Nursing is now pushing again for a double-digit pay rise to keep pace with inflation and stem an exodus from the profession, RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen told the Sunday Times.
After the RCN’s current six-month strike mandate expired earlier this month, the union plans to ballot members for a fresh mandate from next week to June 23. The government also remains in dispute over pay with junior doctors, who staged a four-day walkout in April that let to almost 200,000 appointments being canceled.
Sunak’s promise on NHS waiting lists is one of five key pledges he’s asked voters to judge him by. In an effort to reduce strains on the struggling health service even further, the Department for Health and Social Care on Monday announced plans to open six new community diagnostic centers to deliver 500,000 additional checks, tests and scans.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:57
Cast of 'BlackBerry' film discuss the company's rise and fall
-
5:50
'BlackBerry' movie: Meet the actor playing Jim Balsillie
-
8:09
Eric Nuttall: Canadian energy producers most undervalued on the planet
-
7:07
Evictions: These are your rights as renter in each province and territory
-
3:07
Canadians spending on services, but pullback expected: RBC
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall