(Bloomberg) -- Senior doctors in England began voting on strike action over pay, piling pressure on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resolve a series of damaging disputes in the National Health Service.

The pay of consultants has decreased by some 35% since 2009, the British Medical Association said Monday in an emailed statement. It said that until the weekend it had ”remained hopeful that we would secure a pay offer that went some way toward making up for the decline” but that ministers had failed to deliver. As a result, it will ballot consultants through June 27, recommending that members vote to walk out.

The possibility of fresh industrial action threatens to undermine Sunak’s promise to shorten waiting lists for the National Health Service, adding to existing walkouts by nurses and junior doctors.

After rejecting a 5% pay offer that was accepted by other NHS unions, the Royal College of Nursing is now pushing again for a double-digit pay rise to keep pace with inflation and stem an exodus from the profession, RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen told the Sunday Times.

After the RCN’s current six-month strike mandate expired earlier this month, the union plans to ballot members for a fresh mandate from next week to June 23. The government also remains in dispute over pay with junior doctors, who staged a four-day walkout in April that let to almost 200,000 appointments being canceled.

Sunak’s promise on NHS waiting lists is one of five key pledges he’s asked voters to judge him by. In an effort to reduce strains on the struggling health service even further, the Department for Health and Social Care on Monday announced plans to open six new community diagnostic centers to deliver 500,000 additional checks, tests and scans.

