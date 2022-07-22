(Bloomberg) -- The summer weekend is no break from soaring UK power prices that are underpinning inflation and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Day-ahead power prices usually tumble over the weekend when demand declines, especially during long summer days that delay the need to turn on the lights. But with natural gas prices surging, electricity costs this weekend are far above levels that would be considered high even in most winters.

UK power for Saturday will cost £248.66 per megawatt hour on the N2EX exchange, the highest level for a weekend since early April when frigid weather, combined with unseasonably low wind speeds, forced generators to rely on more expensive gas plants. The price is nearly five times the seasonal average and a record for a Saturday in summer.

“Prices have been ramping up and up and up,” said Glenn Rickson, head of European power analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights. “There’s no immediate end in sight to these high prices.”

One of the main drivers for British power this summer is exports to France, which can tighten domestic supplies, Rickson said. Over half the country’s nuclear fleet is currently shut for maintenance, leaving it more dependent than usual on imports from its neighbors. UK flows to France are set to rise tomorrow after one of three links between the countries is set to return to service Friday evening after an unexpected halt earlier this week.

Expensive electricity is set to become a growing crisis over the winter when the cap on costs for consumers rises to keep up with natural gas prices. The surge could push millions in Britain into fuel poverty as they struggle to keep up with rising inflation across the economy.

Wind speeds are set to rise Saturday and remain strong on Sunday, which may bring some relief to prices. But weather forecasts show wind will drop again early next week.

