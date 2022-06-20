(Bloomberg) -- Six years after Britain decided to leave the European Union, market participants see a country in crisis: The UK is stumbling toward recession as inflation spirals while the pound is on course to retest historic lows.

Close to three-quarters of respondents in the latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey were bearish about the country’s future at a time when the cost of living is surging, growth is slowing and relations with its biggest trading partner -- the EU -- are souring. More than four-in-five expect a recession within a year, while most see the pound at risk of touching early-pandemic and bad days ahead for British stocks and bonds.

Unease has gripped the nation. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose own party has attempted to remove him from power, is risking a renewed trade fight with the country’s all-important EU neighbors as he looks to rejig the post-Brexit settlement. The rising cost of living, fueled by supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine, is becoming a bigger worry, as are concerns about growth.

“The UK looks to be in one of the worst positions,” said Oliver Blackbourn, a London-based portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, which oversees more than $360 billion globally. The country’s situation is “more stagflationary than other major regions, with higher current inflation, expectations for a more prolonged surge in prices and weaker forecasts for economic growth in 2023.”

MLIV users were asked what the pound, which is already down around 10% this year to $1.22, would do first: sink further to $1.15 -- nearly matching the multi-decade low it hit early in the Covid pandemic -- or rebound to $1.35? Around 76% of respondents in the survey, which was completed by 538 participants, predicted the more gloomy outcome.

Central banks from Washington to Zurich are raising their benchmark rates to suppress inflation. The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for a fifth straight meeting. Policy makers were divided on just how big the increase should be, underscoring the difficult position they’re in balancing the need to control inflation without destroying growth.

Other experts are divided, too. Karen Ward, chief market strategist for Europe at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the BOE was moving too slowly and “may have to deliver more rates rises further down the line.” However, David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, was worried that “the decision to raise the interest rate will add concern to businesses amid a weakened economic outlook.”

Against that backdrop, around two-thirds of MLIV poll respondents see the yield on 10-year UK bonds -- currently just under 2.5% -- hitting 3.25% before they touch 1.25%.

Meanwhile, UK stocks, which have thus far held up relatively well compared to major developed-market peers, are seen facing some pain, according to the survey that was conducted June 13-17. The FTSE 100 Index is down just 5% this year versus a loss of 23% for the MSCI World Index. But 57% of Pulse respondents reckon the British gauge will underperform the global benchmark for the rest of 2022 and 72% see the FTSE ending 2022 down in absolute terms.

Politics, of course, has been a prominent driver for British assets, especially since the 2016 Brexit vote, and key issues remain at the forefront of investors’ minds. The future of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol is currently up in the air, along with what any potential changes might mean for the EU-UK relationship. And instability continues to plague the country’s leadership in Westminster as speculation mounts about when the next general election might be.

While not due until January 2025 at the latest, more than half of respondents in the MLIV survey believe British citizens will head to the polls at some point before the end of 2023. A majority also doubt that Johnson will still be in charge come the middle of 2023 -- though whether it’s the Conservative party, parliament or the people who might oust him is unclear.

“Businesses and governments continue to be plagued by uncertainty,” said Tommaso Aquilante, UK Lead Economist at Dun & Bradstreet. “Brexit might have acted as a shock amplifier.”

