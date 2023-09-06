(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national forecaster warned of “tropical nights” this week as heat builds again across much of Europe.

UK minimum temperatures after sunset may test the 21.7C (71.1F) September record on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office said. Daytime heat is set to reach 32C in parts of southern England, though thunderstorms may break through in some areas.

It’s a similar picture in other parts of west and central Europe, with Paris temperatures expected to peak at 33C on Friday.

This summer was the warmest on record by a large margin globally as extreme heat waves impacted North America, Europe and Asia, according to Europe’s Earth observation agency Copernicus.

Temperatures in June, July and August were 0.66C above the average between 1991 and 2020, Copernicus said. The month of August was the second-warmest month on record globally following July 2023.

In southern Europe, a torrid summer has given way to heavy rains. Greece is being lashed by Storm Daniel, which has disrupted transportation and shut public services in several areas. Early Wednesday, authorities sent an alert to villages in the west of the Peloponnese region, telling residents to stay home.

Authorities also ordered the evacuation of two villages in Fthiotida in central Greece due to flooding. Flights at Skiathos airport have been delayed, while shops and services are closed in the city of Trikala. The storm is expected to sweep through the greater Athens region of Attica on Wednesday morning.

