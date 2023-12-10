(Bloomberg) -- UK ministers are set to lay out plans for a financial package to help shore up Northern Ireland’s public finances at a meeting on Monday, the Financial Times reported, without clearly saying where it got the information.

Analysts estimate Northern Ireland may need additional funding of at least £1 billion ($1.25 billion) to get back to a position of stability, the paper said.

One key issue that may be tackled on Monday is how much funding is needed and what conditions would be attached to any package. The discussions are separate to negotiations that have been taking place between the UK government and Democratic Unionist Party, according to the FT.

