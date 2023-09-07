(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has set aside £700 million ($870 million) to address the presence of crumbling concrete in hospitals as work carries on to assess the state of the nation’s schools.

The cash for hospitals is for the period 2021-2025, and won’t come from front-line health care funding, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Thursday.

Blain couldn’t say how much money has been set aside for repairs in schools, because authorities are still assessing how many are affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, the material whose presence forced the closing of buildings at more than 100 schools last week.

