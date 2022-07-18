(Bloomberg) -- The UK government laid out options for an overhaul of the country’s electricity market to reduce the influence of soaring gas prices and cut costs for consumers.

A rapid shift to renewable energy and a record surge in gas prices have prompted the first major reform to the market in 10 years. The government expects power demand to double by 2035, but rocketing costs could put the shift to electrification at risk.

“Energy prices are high, in large part due to the war in Ukraine, and this is pushing up consumer bills and the cost of living,” Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a consultation document published Monday. “Our electricity markets will be the backbone of this future electricity system, so it is critical that they are designed right.”

The government is exploring changes to the wholesale electricity market that would stop volatile gas prices setting the price of power produced by cheaper renewables, and introduce incentives for consumers to draw energy from the grid when demand is low or supply rises.

High gas costs have prompted the UK to look at reforming so-called marginal pricing, where the most expensive megawatt needed to meet demand sets the power cost for all forms of generation. The government needs to find ways to help cut energy bills for consumers as the country’s price cap is set to rise to a fresh record in October.

Wholesale gas and power prices have more than doubled in the past year, fueling inflation. The government has announced a £15 billion ($18 billion) package to help with the cost-of-living crisis, which includes a £400 discount on energy bills from October. But price hikes threaten to dwarf the support on offer.

The impending changes won’t do anything in time for this winter when the energy crunch will likely be at its worst. The most important aspects for the market -- such as the decoupling of gas from power prices -- won’t be rolled out until late 2023 at the earliest.

The options for decoupling gas include having a separate market for renewable power, as well as regional pricing known as locational pricing, and a so-called pay-as-bid model.

Read more: Energy Group Warns Swift UK Market Reform Could Risk Investment

The UK plans to decarbonize the power industry by 2035. As well as expecting demand to double by that year, it now sees consumption tripling by the middle of the century, a big jump from its earlier forecast.

The consultation will run until Oct. 10, and the government will then refine and narrow down options for reform over the next year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.