(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s government set out plans to compensate victims of the UK’s decades-long infected blood scandal but without saying how much it will pay in total, after a public inquiry laid bare a cover-up by the British establishment that the premier said “should shake our nation to its core.”

An infected blood compensation authority will be established and payments can be expected to start before the end of this year, Cabinet Office minister John Glen said in Parliament on Tuesday. Payouts will be made to the infected — and to their estates — as well as those affected like their relatives and carers, he said. Interim compensation payments of £210,000 will begin within 90 days.

“I know that time is of the essence,” Glen told lawmakers.

The government’s apology and compensation comes after a public investigation concluded that successive British governments, bureaucrats and National Health Service doctors were responsible for a “chilling” cover-up when 30,000 people were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were treated in the 1970s and 1980s with contaminated blood products and transfusions.

Chairman of the Infected Blood Inquiry Brian Langstaff said fear of the cost of compensation was a key factor in politicians’ reluctance to sanction an official probe into what is now regarded as the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.

For the current government, which is eying further tax cuts ahead of a general election that must happen before the end of January, the issue of how to classify the compensation package is critical. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who in a previous guise has advocated the rapid payment of compensation to victims, has limited fiscal headroom for handouts that the Conservative Party regards as a necessity to stay in power.

Before Langstaff’s report was published, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the compensation could exceed £10 billion. The government says £400 million has been paid out so far in the form of interim compensation.

Officials including Glen repeatedly declined to put an overall cost estimate on the package on Tuesday, instead pointing to a set of illustrative examples of what victims could receive. A living infected person with HIV, for example, could be eligible for between and £2.2 million and £2.6 million, while someone with Hepatitis C and chronic Hepatitis B could receive up to £1.6 million.

“You’ll see forecasts for total costs of the scheme in the usual way in the next fiscal event,” Sunak’s official spokesman Dave Pares said to reporters on Tuesday, when asked how the compensation package would be accounted for.

At the last budget in March, Hunt had just £8.9 billion to spare against his target to have debt falling in five years — a margin near historical lows. An IMF report on Tuesday highlighted the fragility of Britain’s public finances: the Treasury needs to find £30 billion of savings to stabilize the UK’s debt burden, it said.

“Whatever it costs to deliver this scheme, we will pay it,” Sunak said of the “long overdue” compensation on Monday.

Though the scandal did not occur on the current administration’s watch, Langstaff said Sunak’s government should have acted on the inquiry’s recommendation to begin full compensation payments last year.

Before he was chancellor, Hunt and two other former health secretaries wrote to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say the government did not need to wait for the inquiry to report to begin compensation. Any delay, they said, “will cause yet more harm to a group of exceptionally vulnerable people.”

But as chancellor, Hunt said he was waiting for the “full context” before making any decisions on final compensation. About 3,000 people have already died.

