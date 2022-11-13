UK Shopworkers Are Facing More Abuse Than Before the Pandemic

(Bloomberg) -- Shopworkers in the UK are facing more verbal abuse and threats from customers than before the pandemic, as a worsening cost-of-living crisis ratchets up tension in retail stores.

More than 70% of staff say they’ve been verbally abused while almost half report being threatened, according to a survey of more than 4,600 employees by retail trade union Usdaw, which has around 360,000 members.

Cases of abuse spiked during the pandemic, with consumers taking out their frustrations over mask requirements and social distancing on shop staff. While the trend has since leveled off, reported cases of threats and abuse remain higher than in 2019.

The findings mark the start of Respect for Shopworkers Week, which will see Usdaw activists campaign in workplaces and call on shoppers to respect workers’ rights. Incidents traditionally rise during the run-up to Christmas, with packed retail stores and rising consumer stress levels.

“We still need better coordination to ensure that retail employers, police and the courts work together to make stores safer and give staff the support and confidence they need,” said Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary.

The focus on working conditions comes as companies in the retail and hospitality industry face severe challenges in recruiting. Next Plc Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson last week criticized immigration polices he said were driving a labor shortage, saying Brexit hasn’t turned out the way he’d expected.

UK retailers are offering higher salaries to staff as inflation pushes up the price of everything from food to energy, with supermarket companies including Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc having already raised pay twice this year.

Unions, meanwhile, are increasingly resorting to strikes in a bid to improve pay packages for workers in sectors from transportation to healthcare to government services.

