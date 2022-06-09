(Bloomberg) -- A report commissioned by the UK government recommended raising the legal smoking age each year, effectively banning a younger generation from ever being able to buy cigarettes.

The minimum age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products would be increased from 18 by one year each year, the report, released Thursday, recommended. Within several decades, nobody in the U.K. would be able to buy such products.

The proposed changes are part of a goal to make the UK smoke-free by 2030 and would imitate a policy planned in New Zealand. Government policy has endorsed cigarette smokers switching to vaping products, which some studies have shown are less harmful than burning tobacco.

The recommendations are part of a review by Javed Khan, the former chief executive officer of Barnardo’s, a children’s charity. The project was commissioned by UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The report’s recommendations would have to be adopted into policy and law to become effective.

The proportion of 18- to 24-year-olds who smoke rose to one in three from one in four during the Covid pandemic, according to the report.

