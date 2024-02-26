(Bloomberg) -- The head of the UK’s manufacturing lobby group wants the industry to account for 15% of GDP, and for the government to commit to an increase in defense spending.

Stephen Phipson, Make UK’s chief executive officer, also wants rules on capital spending to be changed, suggesting that if the Treasury objects, it should be split into a ministry for finance and a separate ministry for the economy.

“The decision to cancel HS2 was deeply frustrating and a prime example of our failure to invest in a long-term asset for the country’s balance sheet,” Phipson will say in a speech today at its National Manufacturing Conference at the QE2 Centre in Westminster. “It also sends the wrong signal to overseas investors about the UK’s ability to manage large projects.”

Phipson’s speech comes ahead of the government’s budget statement next week. He will call for Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt to abolish its practice of annual fiscal statements, with tax and spending policies to be set out at the beginning of each parliament.

“We have had six plans for growth in little over a decade, while the department responsible for industry has been re-organized five times in the same period,” Phipson will say, according to extracts of the speech circulated prior to its delivery.

The UK has not had a formal industrial strategy since former Prime Minister Theresa May laid out a plan in 2017. “The lack of a modern, long-term, robust industrial strategy is the UK’s economic achilles heel. Every other major economy, from Germany, to China, to the US, has a long-term national industrial plan, even Barbados has one,” Phipson will say.

Make UK, which represents 20,000 companies in the UK, says that a 15% target for manufacturing could add about £150 billion ($190 billion) to the economy. The sector currently accounts for slightly more than 9% of UK output.

