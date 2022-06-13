(Bloomberg) --

Demand for new offices from small businesses is booming in the north of England after the coronavirus pandemic prompted thousands of people to relocate from London.

Sirius Real Estate Ltd., which owns flexible office properties and warehouses, has seen a bounce in inquiries for its properties in the north of the country even as demand remains flat in London and in the south east. Enquiries about premises in the region are up about 9%, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Coombs said in an interview Monday.

“We are seeing demands from tenants that are fundamentally different to pre-covid,” Coombs said, citing a crypto start-up that’s rented space in one of its suburban Manchester offices where its employees can drive to the office. “People are really changing the way that they work.”

The pandemic prompted a surge of people to move out of city centers in favor of lower cost and greener areas as they banked on fewer days in the office or quit their jobs altogether. That’s now feeding through into shifting demand for office space, with companies including Sirius’s BizSpace unit and Regus owner IWG Plc pointing to stronger demand for suburban premises.

The wave of start-ups locating themselves in the north of England chimes with the UK government’s central Levelling Up policy that aims to re-balance growth across the country.

“There is a real sense of optimism in places like Manchester,” Coombs said. “Whether politicians can deliver on Levelling Up is another matter,” he added.

