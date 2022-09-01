(Bloomberg) -- August’s surge in UK consumer credit-card debt at its fastest pace since 2005 should sound the alarm about the health of the economy, Bloomberg Intelligence currency analyst Audrey Childe-Freeman says in a report. The data suggests households are already taking on more debt to cover the basic cost of living, she writes. Childe-Freeman expects more indicators to flash red in the coming months, along with house prices as the effect of as inflation and higher borrowing starts to feed through.

