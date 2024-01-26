(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has launched a new investigation into the takeover of the Telegraph Media Group backed by the United Arab Emirates, prolonging the uncertainty over the newspaper group’s future.

The move effectively resets the ongoing probe that was set to present its findings on Friday and extends the deadline to March 11.

It comes after Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said on Wednesday she was minded to issue a new so-called Public Interest Intervention Notice regarding the proposed deal that would allow media investment vehicle RedBird IMI to take control of the Telegraph, citing late corporate structure changes to the buying firm.

The new probe follows her earlier notice in November that triggered studies by media regulator Ofcom and the antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority.

In June, Lloyds Banking Group Plc seized the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine and put them up for auction after the Barclay family, who had owned the publications for almost two decades, failed to pay long-running debts of more than £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion).

A UAE-backed consortium fronted by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker lent the family that money as a route to buy the titles. RedBird IMI, a vehicle majority-owned by the UAE’s International Media Investments, previously stated its intention to convert a £600 million loan against the Telegraph and Spectator titles into equity. IMI is owned by the UAE’s Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The latest Telegraph development comes a day after the UK government said a stake held in Vodafone Group Plc by Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Telecommunications Group is a national security risk and ordered the companies to take steps to mitigate it with an oversight board.

Earlier on Friday, the Telegraph Media Group announced that Anna Jones was replacing Nick Hugh as chief executive officer.

--With assistance from Aisha S Gani and Lucy White.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.