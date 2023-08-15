(Bloomberg) -- The government is facing a £10 billion ($12.7 billion) increase in state pension costs due to its “triple lock” guarantee after wage growth accelerated at the strongest pace on record.

If wage growth remains at its current pace, the Treasury will have to raise the state pension by 8.2%, according to online investment service Interactive Investor. That would cost taxpayers £10 billion, which is £4 billion more than predicted in March by the government’s own independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The triple lock ensures that state pensions increase in line with September’s Consumer Prices Index, July’s wage growth, or 2.5% — whichever is greater. The increase will be effective April 2024.

“The current government and Labour party have both committed to the triple lock next year, but the cupboards are bare, with the tax burden at a record level,” said Alice Guy, head of pensions and savings at Interactive Investor. “The triple-lock promise is becoming increasingly expensive. The state pension is expected to cost almost £2,000 per UK citizen by next year.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.