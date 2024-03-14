(Bloomberg) -- More than 1,000 British civil servants at the Office for National Statistics are threatening to strike over demands that they return to the office at least two days a week.

The Public and Commercial Services union said it will ballot members for industrial action after bosses from the government’s statistics agency “ordered” staff back to the office for 40% of the working week.

Workers are “angry” because many took jobs at the UK’s statistics body on the understanding that the flexibility to work from home would be preserved, the PCS said.

“Post-pandemic arrangements at ONS have been an example of best practice in flexible and sustainable ways of working, so it’s a mystery why managers have changed their minds, especially after having regularly reassured members they could remain working more flexibly,” PCS General Secretary Fran Heathcote said.

The ONS collects critical economic data on jobs, growth and inflation used by the Bank of England and the Treasury as well as census figures. It employs 5,300 people at its headquarters in Newport, Wales as well as in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Darlington and Titchfield. The PCS represents more than 1,000 of them.

An ONS spokesman said, “The ONS has had a hybrid working model for some years now, in line with the wider civil service. Face-to-face interaction supports collaboration and fosters learning and innovation, while some tasks can be done as effectively or even more effectively at home.”

“We are applying this flexibly to help balance business and personal needs, and have offered all colleagues extensive support,” the ONS official said.

The potential strike comes at an embarrassing time for the ONS after one of its more important data releases, the labor force survey, ran into quality issues.

Response rates to the survey collapsed as the ONS switched from field work to telephone, and the survey has been unreliable for months. An improved survey with a higher response rate and more face-to-face contacts will be released shortly, it has said.

Civil servants, including those at the ONS, are under pressure from politicians to work from the office more often amid mounting concern that remote working is behind a deterioration in public services.

A recent report found that engineers in charge of UK air traffic control were unable to restore the system last summer because they were working from home. Earlier this year, HM Revenue & Customs directed callers to an online service for help with their tax assessments.

Heathcote from the PCS said, “No evidence-based business case has been made for their rushed decision – a move that has caused anger among staff demoralized by the lack of trust and the need for rapid changes to their childcare and other arrangements.”

The PCS is calling for “meaningful talks with ONS management” before the strike ballot closes on April 2.

