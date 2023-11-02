(Bloomberg) -- The UK won’t publish full employment figures for the second month in a row, as the nation’s statistics agency seeks to reverse a decline in the rate of responses to its surveys.

The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that it wouldn’t release its usual publications on employment in the UK, regional labor markets and young people not in education, employment or training this month. The key labor market overview, earnings numbers and vacancies would still be published Nov. 14.

It will be the second month running that the ONS has had to publish a limited dataset. The agency is overhauling its monthly labor market survey after a collapse in response rates to 30% this year, compared with almost 50% a decade ago. Concerns about the quality of the data has led the ONS to remove its own stamp of approval.

UK Blames Gen Z’s Busy Lifestyle for Upending Labor Market Data

The lack of reliable jobs and earnings figures are vital for the Bank of England policymakers’ efforts to chart a course of action on interest rates. A separate ONS decision to revise up its own growth estimates for 2021 and 2022 has fueled debate about whether the BOE should’ve raised rates more quickly.

As in October, the ONS will this month publish full experimental estimates that use the government’s tax-and-benefits data, cross-referenced with the labor force survey. It plans to replace the old survey with a new “transformed” survey starting in March.

In the meantime, the ONS is making changes to address the “challenge of falling response rates for household surveys.” That will include:

Reimplementing in-home interviewing.

Recontacting households that didn’t respond initially, which will lead “to revisiting an additional 1,200 households per week.”

Seeking to increase responses from households that include 16-24 years olds, where response rates have collapsed.

Increasing the household sample size from 16,000 to 24,000.

Recruiting additional field staff.

Improving modeling and updating population figures.

The ONS said it planned to return to full publications in December that remained “dependent” on data collection and methodological improvements.

