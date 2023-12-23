(Bloomberg) -- Panmure Gordon, the British boutique investment bank controlled by former Barclay’s Plc head Bob Diamond, and Liberum are in talks about a merger, the Times of London reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

The sector has seen many recent tie-ups as the City of London has faced a sharp downturn in capital market activity, hitting various British brokers hard. A deal between the rivals would be complex because Liberum is owned by its staff, The Times said. Panmure and Liberum did not comment to the Times.

FinnCap Group and Cenkos Securities agreed to merge in March into what’s now known as Cavendish — the deal was designed to help them survive a dry spell in deal-making and capital raising for listed companies. In April, Deutsche Bank AG acquired one of the best-known UK boutique firms, Numis, in a £410 million deal.

