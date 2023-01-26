(Bloomberg) -- 7:47 a.m. There’s another gloomy sentiment report out in the UK today, showing business confidence in Britain has sunk to its lowest level since the global financial crisis, amid persistently high inflation and fears that the country is already in a recession.

As Julian Harris notes, the survey, from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, showed companies in the retail, property and manufacturing sectors were particularly downbeat and reported problems accessing capital.

That poll is the latest in a strong of downbeat reports on confidence, which seem to be painting a far bleaker picture of the UK economy than hard data or company earnings. The big question is whether the dour sentiment, which has been apparent for months now, finally infects consumption and investing habits, or whether Brits and firms find a way to muddle through and keeping spending.

Read More: UK Business Confidence Drops to Lowest Since Financial Crisis

Political headaches are plaguing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak once again, as his Conservative Party colleagues focus on a tax blunder by Tory Chairman Nadhim Zahawi.

Globally, the focus is on earnings. Despite delivering an upbeat annual sales forecast, IBM announced 3,900 job cuts. Meanwhile, Tesla results beat expectations, though it gave mixed signals on the outlook for growth in vehicle deliveries.

The pound is slightly lower, bubbling just under $1.24, while FTSE 100 futures are pointing to a decent open.

