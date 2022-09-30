(Bloomberg) -- UK equity outflows are on track for their worst year ever, with investors pulling $18 billion from the country’s stock funds so far in 2022, according to Bank of America Corp.

The figure eclipses prior years, and would mark a seventh straight year of UK equity outflows -- every year since the 2016 Brexit referendum -- according to EPFR Global data, cited by Bank of America strategists in a note.

The data underlines a tumultuous week for UK assets, with a collapse in the pound and a surge in borrowing costs spurred by concerns that a radical unfunded tax-cutting package by newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss will balloon the country’s debt and stoke inflation. That led the Bank of England to intervene this week by buying long-dated UK government bonds and delaying planned gilt sales.

“BOE flips from QT to QE = panic,” Bank of America strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote. The central bank’s moves, in tandem with the government’s planned tax cuts, are not coordinated, and are therefore “impotent,” he said.

The crisis of confidence in the UK is also showing in the shrinking size of London’s market. The combined value of companies with a primary UK listing has fallen to $2.5 trillion, shrinking the gap with Paris to just $156 billion, close to the lowest on record, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg.

London’s European Equity Market Crown Under Threat From Paris

More broadly, the Bank of America strategists reiterated their bearish view on global stocks amid mounting recession and credit risks, even as EPFR’s data showed that global equity funds had inflows of $7.6 billion in the week to Sept. 28.

“We are tactical bears,” Hartnett wrote. Stocks won’t reach their “big low” until the first quarter of next year when Federal Reserve hawkishness, bond yields and US dollar strength are expected to peak.

Hartnett isn’t alone. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. have also turned more bearish on equities for the short term, warning that markets are yet to price in the risk of a global recession.

Fed officials reiterated their intention to keep tightening until inflation comes down even if it hurts economic growth, sending bond yields soaring and equities tumbling this week. The S&P 500 Index is headed for its third straight quarter of losses for the first time since the global financial crisis.

Wall Street and Main Street Bail on Stocks as Fed Is Enemy No. 1

The BofA strategists said to “bite” into the S&P 500 at the 3,300 level -- about a 9% decline from the latest close. “Nibble” at 3,600 and “gorge” at 3,000, they wrote. Hartnett and his team added that a drop of 20% below 200-day moving average has been a good entry point back into stocks in the past 100 years.

The EPFR data also showed that bonds had $13.7 billion of outflows in the week, while $8.9 billion flowed into US stocks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.