The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings across the country due to Storm Ciaran, and cautioned that winds of 70 to 80 miles per hour are possible along the southern coast of England. Heavy rain is also expected across many parts of the UK, including much of southern and western England, Wales, northeast England and eastern Scotland.

Network Rail said journeys may be affected into Friday, with the possibility for stormy weather delaying services due to flooding, fallen trees, damaged power lines and landslides. Air traffic control has restricted the number of arrivals and departures at Gatwick Airport until adverse weather conditions subside, EasyJet Plc said in a post on X, while Ryanair Holdings Plc warned in an earlier travel update that passengers moving to and from Ireland over the next two days could experience disruption.

British Airways said it made schedule adjustments due to the adverse weather conditions, including cancelling flights to Belfast, Amsterdam and Jersey. Air traffic control restrictions mean airlines are having to cancel some flights, with less aircraft permitted to take off and land per hour.

Storm Ciaran has also hit airlines based outside of the UK, including Dutch carrier KLM, which said on its website it had canceled some flights on Thursday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport due to the bad weather.

London North Eastern Railway, which runs the East Coast mainline between London and Scotland, said it expected disruption to services until at least Saturday and advised customers to avoid travel by train during this period. Speed directions on routes between Newcastle and Edinburgh are set to cause delays, it said.

Great Western Railway Ltd. said due to flooding and fallen trees, there are currently no services in places including Cornwall, Reading to Gatwick, and a reduced service to Heathrow airport.

