(Bloomberg) -- One in six UK businesses said they’d been affected by strikes, with many unable to obtain essential products, even before unions ramped up industrial action in recent weeks.

The Office for National Statistics said 16% of companies were hit by November’s walkouts, and more than a quarter — 28% — of these struggled to get hold of goods needed to run their business.

Industrial action subsequently escalated in December with roughly a dozen days of train strikes and seven days of walkouts at the Royal Mail.

The protests, which are mainly over pay as workers fight for raises amid a cost-of-living crisis, have spilled into the new year. Britain is in the middle of another five straight days of rail strikes while ambulance workers and nurses have announced more walkouts for later in January.

The City of London, Britain’s crucial financial services hub, has remained extremely quiet as staff work from home.

Office occupancy in the capital fell to 22% and 21% on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, according to Freespace, a company that gathers workplace data. This was less than half November’s rate, when London’s office occupancy reached 52% on Tuesdays, the company said.

Hospitality businesses are likely to have suffered. Data from OpenTable showed restaurant bookings on Jan. 3, the first day of the latest round of train strikes, down 14.7% compared to the same date in 2019 before the pandemic.

