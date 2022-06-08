(Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s much-hyped net-zero strategy is under attack from environmental groups, who claimed in a London court that its plans to radically decarbonize the economy in the coming decades fall short of what’s needed to avoid catastrophic climate change.

The three groups kicked off their case Wednesday, arguing that the government’s targets are theoretical and don’t comply with the U.K.’s own climate-change legislation. They said the UK’s own proposals for meeting mid-term targets are likely to be inadequate.

The case is the first legal attempt to scrutinize government proposals to zero out emissions, which were unveiled in October ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. The campaigners are seeking a more detailed plan on how the country will meet carbon budgets that cap the amount of greenhouse gas emissions, along the way to 2050.

The strategy “doesn’t say what emissions reductions its policies will achieve or when they will happen,” said Katie de Kauwe, a lawyer for Friends of the Earth. “Warm words and a theoretical delivery pathway for making the necessary emission reductions are simply not good enough.”

Environmental law firm, ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project, are also bringing the judicial review of the plans. They said the government itself revealed that it would meet just 95% of the targeted reductions for the sixth carbon budget that ends in 2037.

In its legal filing, the government, which has been publicly critical of a number of recent judicial reviews, warned of overreach by judges. The government’s own watchdog, the Climate Change Committee, already has oversight of the net-zero strategy, it argues.

“Ultimately, compliance with carbon budgets is subject to political not judicial accountability,” Richard Honey, a lawyer for the government, said in the filing.

Honey said that the claims go far beyond the requirements of the current legislation and insisted that the government couldn’t make guarantees over emission reductions.

“The statutory provision do not require certainty and nor, realistically could they, he said. “Preparing proposals and policies which will enable the carbon budgets to be met is not the same as preparing proposals and policies which will guarantee that the carbon budgets will be met.”

(Updates with UK missing targets for carbon budget in fifth paragraph.)

