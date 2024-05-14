(Bloomberg) -- The UK summoned Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zeguang over allegations of foreign interference on British soil, in the latest escalation of friction between the two governments.

The summons was instructed by Foreign Secretary David Cameron after UK police on Monday said it had charged three men under the National Security Act with assisting Hong Kong’s intelligence service. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee called the allegations “unwarranted.”

“The recent pattern of behavior directed by China against the UK including cyber-attacks, reports of espionage links and the issuing of bounties is not acceptable,” the Foreign Office said Tuesday in a statement.

It’s the latest in a stream of recent flash points in the UK-China relationship, including a disagreement over security legislation in Hong Kong that Britain — the former colonial power — says breaches their handover agreement.

In March, Britain accused China of accessing the details of some 40 million voters held by the Electoral Commission in a hack in 2021, while last month, officials told Bloomberg that China was likely responsible for a hack on the payroll system of Britain’s Ministry of Defence. China has denied involvement.

