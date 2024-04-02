Apr 2, 2024
UK Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Aid Worker Deaths
(Bloomberg) -- The UK Foreign Office said it summoned Israel’s ambassador after seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen were killed in Gaza, with Foreign Secretary David Cameron calling the deaths “completely unacceptable.”
Three of the seven aid workers were British, Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell said in the statement on Tuesday. He said the ambassador had already attended a meeting with him.
“I set out the government’s unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing,” Mitchell said. “I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability.”
Mitchell said he had reiterated the need for Israel to put in place an “effective deconfliction mechanism immediately and urgently to scale up humanitarian access.”
