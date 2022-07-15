(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin to express “deep concern” after reports emerged of the death in captivity of a British man Paul Urey in Ukraine.

“Russia must bear the full responsibility for this. Paul Urey was captured while undertaking humanitarian work. He was in Ukraine to try and help the Ukrainian people in the face of the unprovoked Russian invasion,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on the government website.

During the meeting with Kelin, foreign ministry officials will urge Russia to clarify the status of Urey and demand that that Russia meet all its obligations under International Humanitarian Law, including by respecting and protecting all civilians.

Read more: Donetsk Separatists Say British Prisoner Has Died: IFX

