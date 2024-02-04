(Bloomberg) -- Supermarkets are charging as much as 14 pence a liter more for petrol at different locations around the UK, according to an analysis of official data by the RAC motoring organization.

The most expensive unleaded petrol sold by the big four supermarkets — Asda, Tesco Plc, Morrisons and J Sainsbury Plc — on the final day of last month was offered by Morrisons in Exeter and Ipswich at 145.9 pence per liter, while the cheapest was in Oxford and Newport from Sainsbury, at 131.9 pence.

“The data retailers are voluntarily providing to the Competition and Markets Authority has shed a whole new light on the pump price postcode lottery,” said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams. “It seems blatantly wrong to us that the very same petrol or diesel can vary in price by as much as 14p a litre, depending on where drivers are filling up.”

The Competition and Markets Authority previously said consumers paid about £900 million ($1.14 billion) more for gasoline in forecourts operated by the UK’s biggest supermarkets in 2022, due to weakened competition.

The RAC’s analysis found the same discrepancy in the price of diesel. Sainsbury’s forecourts charged 139.9 pence per liter in Oxford and Newport, but 153.9 pence per liter in Bath.

Average UK fuel prices were little changed at the end of January from the start of the month, with unleaded at 140.44 pence and diesel at 148.42 pence.

