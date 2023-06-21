(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s top court ruled that a program that encouraged investments in Russian companies in exchange for UK golden visas did not comply with immigration rules.

Offered by Maxwell Asset Management the cash-for-visas firm was run by a Russian husband and wife. The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned an earlier decision that said the UK Home Office were wrong to reject Maxwell investors requests for the right to remain in the country.

The government introduced the golden visa program in 1994, offering the right to stay in the UK in return for sizable investments from high net worth individuals. Maxwell investors were loaned money as part of their application, with the vast majority of that money invested in Russian companies rather than British ones, effectively defeating the purpose of the program. Golden visas were criticized as an easy way for dirty money to make its way into the UK system and the government scrapped it last year.

“This ruling will be a huge relief to the government but there are some serious questions to be asked about how this scheme – which appears to have benefited Russia at a time it was invading parts of Ukraine – was ever allowed in the first place,” Helen Taylor, a senior legal researcher at Spotlight on Corruption, said in an emailed statement.

The decision could effect other schemes that saw Chinese investors granted golden visas through circuitous routes. Dolfin Financial, a wealth management firm that offered golden visa services to clients, promised clients the opportunity to get golden visas at discount rates. Some of that money was invested in debt issued by companies owned by the directors of Dolfin and their family, Bloomberg previously reported.

“We believe that the judgment will also have an impact on other similar schemes such as the Dolfin Financial scheme,” Jackson Lyon LLP, the law firm representing clients that invested through the Dolfin and Maxwell programs, said after the ruling.

The Supreme Court judges said in their ruling that the program did not qualify Maxwell investors for golden visas as the money was ever fully under the control of the applicants.

--With assistance from Jonathan Browning.

