(Bloomberg) -- UK business bosses are growing slightly less pessimistic about the economy but overall sentiment “remains firmly entrenched in negative territory” despite big tax cuts announced last week, the Institute of Directors found.

Its economic confidence index improved for a fifth month running after plummeting in June, when interest rates jumped to 5% and markets expected them to top 6%. Since then, the Bank of England has raised rates to 5.25% and signalled its hiking cycle has come to an end.

Optimism among the 480 business leaders polled by the IOD between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 rose to -21 in November from -25 a month earlier. Confidence is around levels in 2019, when leaving the European Union with no deal was on the cards, but better than the lowest points during the pandemic and the aftermath of last year’s mini-budget when plans for huge unfunded tax cuts convulsed financial markets.

At the Autumn Statement on Nov. 22, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled a £20 billion ($25.3 billion) package of tax cuts, including permanent full-expensing relief on capital projects that will save companies 25p on every £1 they invest, in a bid to boost growth and confidence.

However, bosses said they want more economic stability. Roger Barker, director of policy at the IOD, said: “Although the Autumn statement offered succour to business in the form of permanent full expensing, business leaders are still searching for reasons to jump-start their confidence for next year.”

“Worryingly, geopolitical instability is starting to weigh on sentiment, and next year may see the return of significant political uncertainty as voters in the UK and other major countries approach key elections.”

Executives said the biggest problems they face are “UK economic conditions” and “skills shortages.” Costs of energy and taxes also remain big challenges but concerns about the UK’s relationship with the EU dropped out of the top five, replaced by “global economic conditions” and “compliance with government regulation.”

They were also more optimistic about their own companies’ prospects than the wider economy, although the balance who are positive declined slightly from +37 in October to +30 in November.

