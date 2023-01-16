(Bloomberg) -- Teachers in England and Wales have voted to strike for seven days in February and March in a dispute over pay that could see schools shut and children forced to stay at home.

The National Education Union said teachers voted 90% in favor of industrial action in England and 92% in Wales, becoming the latest set of workers to join a wave of labor strife sweeping Britain. The turnouts were 53% and 58% respectively.

The NEU says its membership numbers around 300,000 teachers and support staff.

The first strike will affect 23,400 schools on Feb. 1, the union said. Though it plans seven days of strikes, it said no school will suffer more than four.

While teachers will walk out in England and Wales, and support staff will strike in Wales, support staff in England failed to meet the threshold to strike by which half of all members must vote. The turnout for this group was 46%.

The NEU also said teachers at sixth-form colleges, which typically provide education to 16 to 18-year olds before they apply for university, will strike on the same days.

The National Association of Headteachers, a separate labor group, said its ballot had not met the necessary threshold to strike due to a 42% turnout. It blamed the postal strike and said it was considering a re-run.

Teaching unions argue that the 5% pay rise offered by the government fails to keep pace with inflation at more than 10%, worsening an erosion of real-terms wages that they say has led to a staff exodus over the last decade.

Political Pressure

The action from teachers adds to pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose administration is already grappling with unrest from nurses, ambulance drivers, rail workers and others over pay while trying to keep a grip on inflation. A strike by teachers could have particularly severe repercussions in the wider workforce, with parents forced to stay at home.

A meeting between the NEU and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan last week didn’t lead to any breakthroughs on pay with the union accusing the minister of “downplaying the prospects of movement this year.”

The NEU result comes after only 42% of members voted in a ballot of another teachers’ union, NASUWT. That meant that although 9 in 10 votes cast were in favor of industrial action in state schools, the vote wasn’t valid. Nevertheless, the union secured a mandate for strikes at more than 130 private schools.

Teachers have already been walking out in Scotland and started a fresh round of 16 days of strikes north of the border on Monday. The Educational Institute of Scotland also announced a further 22 days of strikes.

