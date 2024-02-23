(Bloomberg) -- Bytes Technology Group Plc’s former chief executive traded shares worth around £1.5 million ($1.9 million) without disclosing the transactions, the UK company revealed following his resignation this week.

Neil Murphy bought 313,741 shares following the company’s 2020 initial public offering and sold them last year, Bytes said in a statement Friday. They were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 479.23 pence per share and sold at 483.46 pence apiece, the statement said, suggesting a nominal profit of about £13,000 was made, excluding costs.

There were more than 100 transactions, with share purchases spanning the period from January 2021 to April 2023 and disposals between January 2023 and last November.

Murphy resigned on Wednesday as he told the board about the dealings. Bytes shares sank as much as 19% on the news but have since trimmed the decline. The Surrey, England-based software company has a market capitalization of about £1.3 billion.

A spokesman for Bytes said he did not have contact information for Murphy, while a LinkedIn profile for Murphy was inactive.

