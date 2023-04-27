(Bloomberg) -- British citizens in Sudan must board evacuation flights leaving Thursday or risk being trapped in the country when conflict resumes, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“Now is the time to move because, when this cease-fire ends, my ability to give the kind of limited assurance that I can give now might go. We might not be able to evacuate,” Cleverly told Sky News Thursday.

“We have a number of flights going today and so what I’m saying is get to the airport now whilst we can still facilitate your exit.”

The UK is currently operating evacuation flights to help British nationals and their dependents leave Sudan. Flights are leaving from Wadi Saeedna airfield while Khartoum International Airport is closed.

A 72-hour cease-fire is due to end at midnight Sudan time, at which point violence could escalate, the Foreign Office said. As of Wednesday evening 536 people had been evacuated from Sudan on six UK flights.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister of neighboring South Sudan said his president had secured an agreement from military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to extend the cease-fire from April 28 to allow civilians and others to secure necessary medical aid, food and essential supplies. International diplomats were also pushing for a deal to extend the truce.

However, previous deals to silence the guns were breached as quickly as they were agreed, with both sides accusing the other of reneging on the agreement.

Fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15, deepening the country’s economic plight and all-but-dashing hopes for political stability and democratic elections in the wake of a 2021 coup.

