The UK is preparing to slash salaries in Northern Ireland’s legislature in an attempt to pressure political parties to restore the region’s power-sharing administration.

The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is trying to break an impasse that has left the region without a devolved government since February. The Democratic Unionist Party is blocking the formation of an executive in protest at the part of the Brexit deal which kept Northern Ireland within the European Union’s single market.

Under the legislation, assembly members could see their salaries cut by 27.5% to £37,337 ($44,000) from their current £51,500.

Regional lawmakers “are not in a position to fulfill the full range of their duties, so it is right that we take steps to reduce their salaries, especially in the current economic climate and in view of the £660 million black hole in the public finances created by poor decisions made by outgoing ministers,” Heaton-Harris told journalists ahead of the bill.

As part of the legislation, the UK government will extend a deadline for calling fresh elections in the region by up to three months in the hope it can win concessions from the EU that would persuade the DUP to back down. A previous ballot in May failed to break the political deadlock.

The legislation will also give Heaton-Harris the power to cut salaries and expenses of assembly members while the institution isn’t conducting business.

Under the current law, the UK had to announce an election within 12 weeks once an Oct. 28 deadline for forming a new executive in Northern Ireland had been missed. The new legislation will extend the period by an initial six weeks, with the option of another extension if necessary.

That could push back an eventual election to mid-April.

