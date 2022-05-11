(Bloomberg) -- The UK escalated its threats over the post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, saying the European Union’s latest proposals on trading arrangements won’t work and warning it will take action unless a new agreement can be negotiated.

The government is considering “taking action to stabilize the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement to the BBC.

The warning -- which could lead to the UK unilaterally suspending parts of the Brexit deal it signed with the EU -- risks triggering a diplomatic crisis that could lead to a trade war with the UK’s biggest trading partner.

Britain has long threatened to trigger Article 16, arguing that the protocol it is disrupting trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and jeopardizing the Good Friday Agreement which helped to end the years of sectarian violence in the province. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has drafted legislation to enable the country to scrap large parts of the deal after losing faith in the negotiations, the Times of London reported Tuesday. It would unilaterally remove the need for checks on goods being sent from Britain to Northern Ireland and would allow businesses to disregard EU rules, the newspaper said.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic warned later on Tuesday that the protocol is an international agreement and its “renegotiation is not an option.” He said the EU has worked tirelessly to propose solutions, including easing the flow of medicines into Northern Ireland.

If Prime Minister Boris Johnson does act unilaterally, it raises the prospect of a strong EU retaliation, which could see the bloc tearing up the broader tariff-free trade agreement struck between the two sides in late 2020. That would effectively mean a return of the “no-deal Brexit” the accord was meant to avoid.

Yet it also leaves the EU facing a difficult choice, between constructing a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, placing a border between Ireland and the rest of the EU, or leaving its single market open to goods arriving from the UK without full customs checks.

