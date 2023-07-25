(Bloomberg) -- The UK will delay proposals for landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of the homes they let out in a bid to ease the pressure on the private rental sector.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government made the decision to postpone the requirements following talks with landlord associations, according to a person familiar with the matter. A new deadline is yet to be confirmed, but the government is reluctant to overburden landlords as a double whammy of cost pressures and tougher regulation push their finances to the brink.

“There is a particular pressure that’s being placed on the private rented sector; they have to move faster than others in order to meet energy efficiency standards,” Housing Secretary Michael Gove told BBC radio earlier on Tuesday. “We’re asking a little too much of them and therefore we will give them a greater degree of breathing space.”

The government also intends to carry out a wider reform of the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) system that’s used to rate the energy efficiency of buildings as soon as possible, an official familiar with the plans said.

Almost half of privately rented homes in England and Wales had an energy performance rating of D or lower on a scale from A to G in 2022, according to broker Hamptons International. The lower the grade, the higher the energy usage and household bills.

The proposal for landlords would have required homes starting tenancies after April 2025 to have a minimum C rating — a threshold 2.45 million properties failed to meet last year. With upgrade costs averaging about £8,000, according to the English Housing Survey, owners were set to face renovation bills greater than £19 billion ($24.4 billion).

At least some of that cost was likely to be passed onto Britain’s cash-strapped renters, who saw the average monthly rent rise almost 10% in a year to a record £1,273 in June, according to Hamptons. Tenants are already bearing the brunt of Britain’s housing disruption as landlords — whose interest-only mortgages are particularly exposed to interest rate hikes — push up rents to deal with extra costs.

