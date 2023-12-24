(Bloomberg) -- Britain plans to deploy a Royal Navy warship to Guyana in unity with the Commonwealth nation amid a dispute with Venezuela over a territory rich with oil and gas, Sky News reports.

The ship, known as HMS Trent, will take part in joint exercises with Guyana after Christmas, the media outlet said. The maneuver is part of a series of engagements in the region during an Atlantic patrol task deployment, Sky reported, citing a Ministry of Defence spokesperson.

Foreign Office minister for the Americas and Caribbean, David Rutley, reinforced the UK’s support for Guyana on a visit earlier this month, Sky said.

Guyana and Venezuela both claim ownership of the oil-rich territory, a dispute that dates back to the late 19th century, Sky said.

