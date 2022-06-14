(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused lawyers representing migrants of “abetting the work of criminal gangs” as he defended the plan to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles away to Rwanda ahead of the program’s first flight to depart the UK later on Tuesday.

The plans are designed to halt the flow of migrants arriving at the UK in small boats, often in treacherous conditions with sometimes tragic consequences. But ministers have been challenged in the courts and condemned by religious leaders as cruel.

The Church of England’s most senior clergymen, including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby wrote in a letter to The Times newspaper Tuesday that “this policy should shame us as a nation.” The heir to the throne, Charles, Prince of Wales, has also reportedly called the plans “appalling.”

A series of last ditch attempts to block the first deportation flight have failed at London courts after a judge refused to block the removal of two individuals. Initially the Home Office had planned to fly well over 100 people to the central African nation for processing but that number has fallen dramatically as officials agreed to drop their immediate deportation -- the number is now in single digits.

During a London court hearing last week the the Home Office was accused of misleading asylum seekers over the advice it had received from the United Nations refugee agency. The UK had indicated to deportees that the UNCHR had supported the plan, an assertion lawyers for the agency stood up in court and denied.

Home Secretary Priti Patel disclosed in a letter to the judge on Friday that officials had been warned about the risks of the transfer program by the United Nations refugee agency at a meeting in April.

Criminal Gangs

Johnson, though struck a defiant tone Tuesday. Speaking to his Cabinet he acknowledged the criticism has come from “some slightly unexpected quarters” but said his flagship policy would not be “deterred or abashed” by the attacks “not least from lawyers.”

“I think that what the criminal gangs are doing and what those who effectively are abetting the work of the criminal gangs are doing is undermining people’s confidence in the safe and legal system, undermining people’s general acceptance of immigration,” he added.

“Just because the court says the government can do it, doesn’t mean the government should do it,” Mark Serwotka, general secretary at the Public and Commercial Services Union and involved in some of the appeals, said. “We call on the government to show some humanity and not deport anyone until the case is fully tested in the courts next month.”

The numbers attempting the dangerous journey are growing. Defense ministry figures show that 138 migrants crossed the Channel on June 13 taking this year’s total to over 10,000-- a figure that was not reached until August last year.

Those who cannot afford the fees are using kayaks or even paddling pools, and some have tried to swim the 21 miles (34 kilometers) across the narrowest part of the Channel between France and Britain, which is the world’s busiest shipping lane.

The first flight removing asylum seekers to Rwanda will take off no matter how few people are on board, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said earlier on Tuesday. Care4Calais, one of the charities that brought the defeated legal appeal to halt the flight, said that just seven migrants expecting to be removed still had live tickets. A further three cases are due to be heard at the High Court.

“We are expecting to send the flight later today,” Truss told Sky News. “I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery.”

