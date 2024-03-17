(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is set to fully fund apprenticeships in small businesses for people under 21 years old starting next month, as it looks to increase the number of skilled workers in an economy still suffering from high levels of inactivity among the young.

The initiative — which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce on Monday — forms part of a package of new funding for apprenticeships that will cost as much as £60 million ($76 million) and enable as many as 20,000 extra training places, the government said. The remarks will be Sunak’s first economic speech since the budget earlier this month.

The government will also pledge to bring in measures to simplify reporting for small and medium-sized businesses, which it says will save thousands of businesses across the UK around £150 million per year.

Sunak will also unveil an “Invest in Women Taskforce” to help unlock investment for female business leaders. The task force will aim to raise a funding pot for female-founded businesses through private capital.

