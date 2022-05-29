(Bloomberg) -- The UK will grant working visas to graduates of top universities, including Harvard and Yale, as part of its post-Brexit immigration plan, the Telegraph reported.

The government on Monday will announce plans to allow applicants with bachelor’s or master’s degrees to obtain a two-year visa while graduates with doctorates can apply for a three-year stay, regardless of their country of birth, the newspaper said. The visa will also allow applicants to bring their families, it said.

The visas, meant to encourage graduates to start their careers in the UK, are among the latest measures designed to show the benefits of Brexit as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to move on from the so-called Partygate scandal that has disrupted his premiership in recent months.

Over the weekend it was reported that British shops will be allowed -- but not required -- to reintroduce imperial measurements and sell products in pounds and ounces. The UK adopted the metric system on a mostly voluntary basis from 1965 and it became a legal European Union directive in 2000 for certain products.

