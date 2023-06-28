UK to Have Less Coal Power This Winter as Plants Start Closing

(Bloomberg) -- The UK is set to have less coal-fired electricity available this winter as two operators have started to shutter their plants.

Britain’s power grid operator ended discussions with Drax Group Plc and Electricite de France SA about the possibility of keeping plants available this winter, according to a statement from National Grid ESO. The two utilities have started to decommission the generators.

The UK energy system is set to have a bigger buffer against blackouts this winter thanks to more renewable generation and lower demand. The country aims to shut all of its coal power plants in the coming years as a key step to cutting carbon emissions.

Still the grid operator had engaged with the two coal operators about the chance of being available in the forthcoming winter.

Drax said in a statement that the extension of two coal units wasn’t possible because of technical, maintenance and staffing reasons.

Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal unit will continue to be available next winter, the ESO said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.