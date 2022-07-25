(Bloomberg) -- The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by the UK, as the war in Ukraine prevents the reigning champions from holding the competition.

Eurovision 2022, held in Italy, attracted 161 million views, according to its website. Ukrainian entrants Kalush Orchestra performed the winning song ‘Stefania’. Normally, the winners of one year host the following year’s contest. This has been decided against for the 2023 edition, in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BBC will coordinate the relocated competition, and is now beginning the process of finding a host city.

“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.” the broadcaster’s Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.