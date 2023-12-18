(Bloomberg) -- The UK Government said it would introduce a carbon border tax from 2027, following a similar move by the European Union in an attempt to stop carbon emissions form being displaced to other countries.

Imports of iron, steel, aluminum, ceramics and cement would be subject to the new levy, the Treasury said in a statement on Monday. The charge applied would depend on the amount of carbon emitted in the production of the imported good and the gap between the carbon price in the UK and the country of origin.

“This levy will make sure carbon-intensive products from overseas — like steel and ceramics — face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK, so that our decarbonization efforts translate into reductions in global emissions,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in the statement. “This should give UK industry the confidence to invest in decarbonization as the world transitions to net zero.”

The policy’s aim is to ensure companies forced to comply with strict climate laws don’t face unfair competition from producers outside their respective territories. The move may help limit the UK’s exposure to EU’s recently announced carbon border tax when selling its goods on the continent.

The Treasury said the design of its carbon border tax would be subject to further consultation next year, including the list of products in scope.

