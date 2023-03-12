(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden will be formally invited to the UK to mark 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday peace agreement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, as he traveled to meet the US president in San Diego.

April marks the anniversary of the landmark Good Friday Agreement deal that largely ended the so-called Troubles that blighted the region for three decades. Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, who served as secretary of state in Barack Obama’s cabinet, are also expected to attend commemorative events in Belfast next month.

“I’ll be keen to invite him to come,” Sunak told reporters traveling with him on Sunday. “We’ve got this very important milestone to commemorate and celebrate.”

Sunak is hoping his Windsor Framework — an agreement with the European Union that seeks to resolve the issue of trade with Northern Ireland after Brexit — will receive backing from the Democratic Unionist Party. The DUP is refusing to enter Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government in protest at the existing post-Brexit settlement for the region and is currently considering how to respond to the framework.

White House officials visited Belfast in advance of a potential trip by Biden next month, the Press Association reported last week. They also toured Dublin and other parts of the Republic of Ireland, the news agency said. As US head of state, Biden will also be invited to the coronation of King Charles III in London in May.

