(Bloomberg) -- The UK is set to join with several European Union nations in pledging to scale up production of renewable energy in the North Sea as it continues its efforts to mend relations in the wake of Brexit.

The country will sign a declaration that aims to accelerate the building of offshore wind projects, including so-called energy islands, at the Belgian port city of Ostend alongside eight other countries, including Germany and France. Norway is the only other non-EU nation that will sign the declaration, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg.

“In response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attempts of energy blackmail against Europe we will accelerate our efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption,” states the draft declaration, to be signed by energy ministers on April 24. “We will continue planning for multiple energy hubs and islands.”

The meeting comes just weeks after the UK and EU settled their differences over the Irish border and marks a further thawing in relations between the two sides post-Brexit. The climate and energy are seen as key areas of cooperation, with both setting ambitious targets for decarbonization.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is expected to attend the summit, may however face questions over plans to develop the Rosebank oil and gas field. A group of 40 EU lawmakers called on him to reject the plan.

The countries will work together on joint renewable energy projects like boosting energy interconnections to North Sea off-shore wind farms, as well as developing bilateral initiatives, according to the document. For its part, the UK aims to establish as much as 50 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Other key areas of collaboration will focus on spurring a market for renewable hydrogen and encouraging carbon capture and storage — where the North Sea is seen as having much potential to inject carbon dioxide. The countries will also look into combining solar farms with offshore wind facilities, according to the draft declaration.

In the area of security, the signatories — which also include Luxembourg, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium — will also pledge to better protect energy infrastructure from possible sabotage and hacks.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.