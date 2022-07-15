UK to Offer Covid Boosters to Everyone 50 and Over This Autumn

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will offer Covid-19 boosters to a wider number of people in the fall as a new wave of infections increases pressure on the health system.

Everyone 50 and over will be eligible for a booster shot this autumn under plans to increase protection ahead of winter, the government said on Friday.

Care home residents and staff, health and social care workers, and younger people at higher risk, including pregnant women, will also be offered another vaccination shot.

The decision follows the release of new data Friday estimating that about 1 in 19 people in England tested positive for the virus in the most recent week and an earlier report showing Britain’s Covid death toll has topped 200,000.

The government is under pressure to boost vaccination levels amid an increase in cases driven by the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Almost 3 million adults in England have yet to get a Covid inoculation and are at greater risk of hospitalization or death, recent figures show.

In May, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization recommended offering another shot to those 65 and older, care-home residents and staff, health and social workers, as well as people over 16 who are at higher risk.

It’s widening the booster program now given the surge in new infections and to help keep greater numbers of people out of hospital, the committee said in a statement.

In England all adults 50 and over will also be offered a flu shot to try and build further protection against respiratory viruses this winter.

Britain’s health system is already strained amid staff shortages and a backlog of patients awaiting treatment that was delayed during lockdowns. The current heatwave is also leading to greater pressure on emergency wards.

